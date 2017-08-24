VIDEO: Scooter flips overs, throws passengers and zooms away without them

A ‘Made in China’ scooter? (Source: People’s Daily, China/Facebook) A ‘Made in China’ scooter? (Source: People’s Daily, China/Facebook)

In a bizarre incident that took place in Taizhou, east China’s Jiangsu province, a man fell off his scooter only to see his vehicle whizzing past ahead without him. Sharing a 26-second video clip, People’s Daily, China shared the footage on its official Facebook account. It has garnered more than 18,000 views so far.

“A scooter carrying two adults and a child flipped over when the driver tried to avoid colliding with a car that was making a U-turn in Taizhou, east China’s Jiangsu province, on Aug 19, 2017. The driver and two passengers were thrown from the scooter after its sudden halt. When the driver attempted to restore the scooter to its upright position, the scooter rampaged through the street beyond control and crushed into other vehicles. No severe injuries were reported,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here.

A lot of social media users were shocked to see the video, and couldn’t stop pouring in jokes and thinking how it may have occurred. “Just have been “Made in China” scooter,” one user wrote!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd