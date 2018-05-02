VIDEO: Scary roller coaster STOPS mid-ride; people hang upside down for 2 hours

Up for a scary roller coaster ride? Watch this before you say yes. (Source: anosasaoka/Twitter) Up for a scary roller coaster ride? Watch this before you say yes. (Source: anosasaoka/Twitter)

Riding a roller coaster takes a lot of guts. Those who are not frightened to take these scary rides surely deserve a salute, don’t they? If you feel those who go on these rides aren’t brave enough, think again. Recently, a video has gone viral on YouTube after it was surfaced on Japanese social media, wherein one can see how people got stuck when a roller coaster at Universal Studios in Japan suddenly stopped mid-ride.

According to the reports of Kyodo News, the Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster that is inspired by Jurassic Park’s theme suddenly stopped with around 64 people hanging upside down for around two hours as theme park workers began the rescue operation. Reportedly, no one got injured and everyone was recued safely.

Watch the video here.

The video posted on YouTube by Japanese media organisation shows just how high the riders were stuck. This scary video had collected more than 2,50,000 views, at the time of writing. Reportedly, the video footage was recorded from a helicopter which was coincidentally present there at that moment.

