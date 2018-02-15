VIDEO: Scared of snakes? Not just on the grass, it could be on top of the fence too

This snake slithering smoothly along a fence is what perfection looks like! (Source: Wildlife Land Trust/Twitter) This snake slithering smoothly along a fence is what perfection looks like! (Source: Wildlife Land Trust/Twitter)

Snakes are mysterious creatures, and there are umpteen videos of the reptile that would send shivers down your spine. However, recently a clip surfaced on social media that sheds light on their agility and swiftness. A black tiger snake slithered smoothly on top of a fence — even though the thistles along the way make it a pretty challenging road for the creature.

“The things you see out on the farm! I guess when you are a snake for a living then it’s quite cool to get a perspective from a new angle now and then. But that really does look like an awkward way to get around!” the video was captioned on a Facebook page.

A tweet from Wildlife Land Trust, whose Twitter handle is @wlt_au also put the spotlight on a 44-second clip of the slithery snake on the networking website. “This Tasmanian tiger snake certainly has an interesting way of getting around,” the tweet read. With more than 935,000 views and 17,000 shares, the video soon went viral and people couldn’t believe their eyes.

Watch the video here.

This Tasmanian tiger snake certainly has an interesting way of getting around @bangorfarm! #WildOzpic.twitter.com/Y0OPQtuboM — Wildlife Land Trust (@wlt_au) February 14, 2018

While some viewers got scared after watching it, others were amused with its “agility” and a few couldn’t stop with their puns. Read some reactions here.

“Don’t you know that it’s dangerous on the ground? I’ve heard there’s snakes in the grass!” :P — Stuart Young (@cefiar) February 14, 2018

Summer Olympics, here I come! — wishyouwereKir (@wishyouwereKir) February 14, 2018

Monorail from hell — GayRainbowAnarchist (@manindotblack) February 14, 2018

It isn’t enough I have to look under my feet for snakes but now beside me on fences. Not playing fair. — Kathy (@katicah) February 14, 2018

Amazingly agile! — Sandra M (@SandraBrisAU) February 14, 2018

Probably better than going along the ground with all the Thistle 😯 — Spongy67 (@Spongy67) February 14, 2018

Ok, that’s impressive. — Steven McDonald (@bugminer) February 14, 2018

Fight for survival. — Syed Meesam Ali (@Syed_Meesam_Ali) February 15, 2018

Dear God please don’t tell me there was TWO of them… — Pete C (@AussiePeteC) February 14, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd