VIDEO: Sassy daddy teaches ‘cool teen’ how to WEED out problems from his house

One of the worst things that can ever happen to any ‘cool teen’ is their parents finding out things that they shouldn’t. In one such bizarre set of events, Danny – who had kept weed in his pocket – didn’t know that it would give his father an idea to make a vlog for his YouTube channel. The father introduced his video as any good vlogger might. “Hey Danny what’s up buddy, everybody there. I’m gonna give a shout out to Danny boy. He’s at school right now. He’s making daddy problems right now,” he said.

But what he revealed next must have been horrifying for his son. He showed a small canister filled with Danny’s ‘favourite herd’. Teaching him a lesson for the lifetime, his dad flushed the ‘herb’ in the toilet and said, “Just don’t let me find your shit in my house. Or this is gonna happen”. The sassy video has gone viral on social media platform and had collected more than 2 lakh views on YouTube, at the time of writing.

