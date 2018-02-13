VIDEO: On Sarojini Naidu’s birth anniversary, watch how the ‘Nightingale of India’ introduced singer M S Subbulakshmi

On Sarojini Naidu’s birth anniversary, here is a video of the ‘Nightingale of India’ expressing love for her favourite singer. (Source: File Photo) On Sarojini Naidu’s birth anniversary, here is a video of the ‘Nightingale of India’ expressing love for her favourite singer. (Source: File Photo)

Remembering the ‘Nightingale of India’ Sarojini Naidu on her 139th birth anniversary, the National Film Archive of India shared a video on Twitter. In the video, the renowned poet who appeared in the Hindi version of 1945 movie Meera is seen introducing the popular carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi.

The poet, who won literary acclaim for her collection of poems, talks about the singer and says how she is famous in South India for her brilliance in music. Having embarked upon writing at the age of 12, she earned praises for her works from several notable personalities including the Nawab of Hyderabad.

Watch the video here.

Remembering noted poetess & freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu , born #OnThisDay. The ‘Nightingale of India’ won literary acclaim for her collection of poems. Interestingly, she appeared in the Hindi version of #Meera 1945 to introduce #MSSubbulakshmi to the North Indian audience. pic.twitter.com/seHeT4jPCx — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) February 13, 2018

Naidu was the first woman governor in independent India and the second woman to become the president of the Indian National Congress. She played a crucial role in the freedom struggle and her strength and bravery are noted in the pages of history. She was also part of the Round Table conference held in 1930 along with Mahatma Gandhi.

