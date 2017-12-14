VIDEO: Santa Claus comes early? Red-suited firefighter rescues deer from frozen pond on a sleigh

The firefighter clad in a red suit on the sleigh seems to resemble Santa Claus! (Source: KOIN 6/YouTube) The firefighter clad in a red suit on the sleigh seems to resemble Santa Claus! (Source: KOIN 6/YouTube)

A deer was stranded on a frozen pond in Oregon, US, and even after making several attempts to stand straight, it kept slipping on the ice. In an attempt to rescue the animal, a firefighter put an ice-rescue sled to use and tried to reach the deer. Clad in red, Jeff Johnston reached out to the deer even as it seemed to be petrified.

A 2.14-minute video of the entire incident has surfaced on the Internet and subsequently went viral. It looks as if he was trying to speak to it so as to calm it down and soon, he gently nudged it to the edge with the help of the sled. People couldn’t help but notice its resemblance with Santa Claus in the red outfit he wore along with the sled and the deer.

Watch the video here.

