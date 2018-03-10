VIDEO: Robot breaks world record; solves Rubik’s Cube in 0.38 seconds

The robot broke the record of 0.637 seconds, which was set by German engineer Albert Beer and his robot Sub1 Reloaded. (Source: Ben Katz/YouTube) The robot broke the record of 0.637 seconds, which was set by German engineer Albert Beer and his robot Sub1 Reloaded. (Source: Ben Katz/YouTube)

A robot has broken the past world record of 0.637 seconds, which was set by a German engineer Albert Beer and his robot Sub1 Reloaded. Created by Ben Katz and Jared Di Carlo from the MIT, a min2phase algorithm was used to solve the cube in 21 moves which translated into 0.38 seconds. The record time included image capture, computation time, and the time required to actually move the cube. Interestingly, the researchers can make the robot go faster but for that the tuning process is time-consuming and as the debugging needs to be done with a high-speed camera, a mistake can break the cube or blow up the Field-effect transistor. (FETs)

Watch the video here:

