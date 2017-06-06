WATCH: This guy just robbed a store, and no one even noticed!

Would you expect to walk past a robbery happening tight in front of you and not notice? No, right? But, an incident that took place in Oklahoma City, US, will prove that such a feat is actually achievable. A thief managed to rob a store without letting people right to next him even notice what was transpiring. Wearing a red jacket, the robber can be seen stealing from a clerk at the store while the other clerk can be seen preparing the bill for another customer.

The CCTV footage later revealed how the clerk emptied the cash register over to the thief in pin drop silence, who had pulled out his gun at him. Posted by Live Leak Channel, the 1.16-minute video has been captioned: “The suspect was so discreet that there were several people standing near him that didn’t even realize a robbery was occurring right beside them!”

Watch the video here.

Astounding, isn’t it?

