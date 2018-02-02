VIDEO: RJ Naved’s hoax call about a baby girl’s ABORTION will tear you apart

To tackle the issue of sexual assault and harassment, RJ Naved’s audio will be an eye-opener for many. (Source: RJ Naved/Facebook, Representational Image/Thinkstock Images) To tackle the issue of sexual assault and harassment, RJ Naved’s audio will be an eye-opener for many. (Source: RJ Naved/Facebook, Representational Image/Thinkstock Images)

Sexual harassment or assault has become a common word to be heard online as well as offline, so much that the brutal news of rape or molestation from all across the world sends shock waves almost every day. In such times, it has become a matter of grave concern as to why little or no action is taken against such offenders and predators. To tackle the issue, RJ Naved’s audio has come to be an eye-opener for many on social media.

As part of a social experiment, RJ Naved called a gynaecologist and told her that his wife is four months pregnant. He added that as they know it is a girl, they want to abort their child. What happened next will leave you stunned. The 3.28-minute clip, posted on Facebook, had garnered more than 2.3 million views, 90,000 shares and 85,000 likes, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

After hearing his words, many users went on to shower him with compliments. Read some reactions here.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd