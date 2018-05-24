VIDEO: Residents hold bed sheets to save boy who fell from six storey building

The boy has suffered minor injuries. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) The boy has suffered minor injuries. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

Accidents tend to happen due to careless occurrences, but a little help can go a long way in curbing the damage. A similar incident took place when a young boy fell down from six storey building at Hangzhou City, China On May 22.

Jumping into action, residents of the area and passersby quickly grabbed bed sheets and held it for the boy. Although it did save the boy from the sharp fall, an ambulance was called immediately and he was taken to the hospital. His right leg was fractured but he was saved from other fatal injuries.

Watch the video here.

Couriers, residents save boy from sixth-story fall in east China pic.twitter.com/4YmDRctmQw — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) May 23, 2018

Scary, isn't it?

