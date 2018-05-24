VIDEO: Residents hold bed sheets to save boy who fell from six storey building

Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
A boy fell down from a six storey building at Hangzhou City, China On May 22. Jumping into action, residents of the area and passerby quickly grabbed bed sheets and held it for the boy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 8:55:13 pm
boy fall from building, residents save boy, boy saved by residents, indian express, indian express news The boy has suffered minor injuries. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)
Accidents tend to happen due to careless occurrences, but a little help can go a long way in curbing the damage. A similar incident took place when a young boy fell down from six storey building at Hangzhou City, China On May 22.

Jumping into action, residents of the area and passersby quickly grabbed bed sheets and held it for the boy. Although it did save the boy from the sharp fall, an ambulance was called immediately and he was taken to the hospital. His right leg was fractured but he was saved from other fatal injuries.

Watch the video here.

 

Scary, isn’t it? Tell us in the comments below.

