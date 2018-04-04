VIDEO: Real meets virtual! What if you really lived life like you do on social media?

What if the real world was interchanged with the virtual world? (Source: Jason Allen Lee/Vimeo) What if the real world was interchanged with the virtual world? (Source: Jason Allen Lee/Vimeo)

With everything available on the Internet just one click away, technology has taken over our lives — and the recent Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal is proof enough. But, have you ever imagined what it would be like to live in the real world like you do in the virtual space? Would you draw your curtains and expose all your intimate moments with onlookers just for a few likes or words of praise?

A 4.37-minute clip posted by Jason Allen Lee titled Windows, which seems to be inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, delves deeper into the obsession with phones, tablets and laptops.

“An open window becomes an invitation to look inside — but who is watching? In the digital world, our private lives are being shared with others, and it’s not always being shared voluntarily. Windows provide a metaphor for the screens we use to observe others,” the video has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

What do you think of the message in the video?

