Watch: This video shows how can women help each other from getting harassed

It’s not easy to be a woman, especially in India and if you have to take public transport every day. Sketching a tale about one such woman who took an auto rickshaw only to find the driver ogling at her through the rear-view mirror, an NGO has created a short film to raise awareness among women and show them how to fight together.

In the clip, the woman is soon joined by another woman and man in the auto. After a while, the second woman notices her co-passenger being ogled at, which is when she decides to do something about it – a small gesture, but it leads to a big change in the auto-driver’s behaviour.

The video titled, Let’s Root For Each Other, aims to show “how safer spaces can be created for women”. “The idea is to empathise and stand up for each other,” the caption of the 1.54-minute video shared by the NGO Breakthrough India reads.

Watch the video here.

