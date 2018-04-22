VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II gives dramatic eye-roll during Prince Charles’ speech at her birthday bash

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch in British history. (Source: noyltingale/Twitter) Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch in British history. (Source: noyltingale/Twitter)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II recently celebrated her 92nd birthday on April 21. The ‘Queen’s Birthday Party’ that took place at Royal Albert Hall was a star-studded event that witnessed the performance of singers like Sting, Tom Jones, Shawn Mendes, Craig David and Kylie Minogue among others. In the midst of the birthday celebration of the longest reigning monarch in British history, the Queen created a stir when she rolled her eyes. Yes, you read it right.

This happened when towards the end of the concert, the Prince of Whales took the stage and while wishing the Queen first referred to her as “Your Majesty” and then uttered a familiar “Mummy”.

Watch the video here.

What did you think of this royal eye roll? Tell us in the comments below.

