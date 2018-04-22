Follow Us:
Sunday, April 22, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II gives dramatic eye-roll during Prince Charles’ speech at her birthday bash

VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II gives dramatic eye-roll during Prince Charles’ speech at her birthday bash

In the midst of the birthday celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, the Queen created a stir when she rolled her eyes. Yes, you read. This happened when towards the end of the concert, the Prince of Whales took the stage.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 22, 2018 8:24:01 pm
Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II birthday, queen 92nd birthday, Queen Elizabeth II birthday date, elizabeth rolling eye, queen elizabeth rolls eye, Queen Elizabeth II birthday celebrations, queen birthday photos, britain quee birthday images, royal albert hall, prince charles, prince harry, Queen Elizabeth II birthday party, Queen Elizabeth II birthday concert, world news, indian express Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch in British history.  (Source: noyltingale/Twitter)
Related News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II recently celebrated her 92nd birthday on April 21. The ‘Queen’s Birthday Party’ that took place at Royal Albert Hall was a star-studded event that witnessed the performance of singers like Sting, Tom Jones, Shawn Mendes, Craig David and Kylie Minogue among others. In the midst of the birthday celebration of the longest reigning monarch in British history, the Queen created a stir when she rolled her eyes. Yes, you read it right.

This happened when towards the end of the concert, the Prince of Whales took the stage and while wishing the Queen first referred to her as “Your Majesty” and then uttered a familiar “Mummy”.

Watch the video here. 

What did you think of this royal eye roll? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now