VIDEO: That terrifying moment when a 9ft-long python coiled around a snake catcher’s legs

Another man had to come forward to help the snake catcher free his limbs. (Source: ViralArmy/YouTube) Another man had to come forward to help the snake catcher free his limbs. (Source: ViralArmy/YouTube)

Braving against all odds, snake catchers risk their lives to make sure others are safe from deadly reptiles such as pythons and cobras. But, what would happen if a snake catcher gets trapped in the clutches of an enormous serpent? Yes, in a spine-chilling video, a 9-feet long python wrapped its body around a snake catcher, who tried to fling it aside from a property.

The horrific video, shot in Limpopo Province, South Africa, has scared the living daylights out of everyone on the Internet. The 1.36-minute clip shows the man coming out from an array of trees holding the neck of the snake, but even before he realises, the python starts wrapping its body around his legs to crush him — one of its customary tactics to kill its prey. The irked serpent swiftly coils hard and the man is seen losing his balance. Finally, another man steps in to release him from the deadly clutches of the non-venomous snake.

Watch the video here.

Scary, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd