VIDEO: Professor Stephen Hawking gets a moving tribute from Cambridge University

Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76 on March 14. (Source: Cambridge University/YouTube) Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76 on March 14. (Source: Cambridge University/YouTube)

Stephen Hawking, one of the most celebrated physicists passed away at the age of 76 on March 14. Hawking was often regarded as one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Einstein and his book A Brief History of Time, has been widely read and was a bestseller. His death has left a gaping hole as people all over the world mourned the loss of a brilliant mind. In keeping with the tributes, Cambridge University too shared a video of the professor remembering him and his words.

In 1962, Hawking came to Cambridge as a PhD student and later in 1979 went on to become the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, a position once held by Isaac Newton. In 2009, he retired from this position and was the Dennis Stanton Avery and Sally Tsui Wong-Avery Director of Research in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics until his death. He was also a member of the University’s Centre for Theoretical Cosmology, which he founded in 2007. The video, therefore, has a collection of some rare pictures of Hawking as a student and as a professor, while his words echo in the background reminding us to be “always curious”.

Watch the video here

