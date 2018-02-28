VIDEO: Is this Priya Prakash Varrier’s musical tribute to Sridevi?

As Sridevi’s sudden demise left many shocked, Priya Prakash Varrier posted a video singing ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’. (Source: Priya Prakash Varrier/Twitter, Facebook) As Sridevi’s sudden demise left many shocked, Priya Prakash Varrier posted a video singing ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’. (Source: Priya Prakash Varrier/Twitter, Facebook)

Bollywood superstar Sridevi breathed her last on February 24 in Dubai, where she was attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. The sudden news came as a shock, and left her fans heartbroken. While the film fraternity paid their tribute to the actor and expressed their condolences to Sridevi’s daughters and husband Boney Kapoor, Priya Prakash Varrier, aka “the winking girl”, also posted a song on Instagram seemingly as a tribute to the icon.

All set to make her debut with Oru Adaar Love, a film celebrating romance among school students, Varrier posted a video in which she sang the song Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna from Karan Johar’s movie of the same title. “History never really says goodbye. History says, ‘See you later’,” the tweet was captioned. The 59-second clip has garnered more than 16,000 views on Twitter within a day.

Watch the video here.

History never really says goodbye. History says, ‘See you later. pic.twitter.com/uGnRF0y77m — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 27, 2018

Earlier, she had posted a tweet to convey her thoughts about the sudden demise of the legendary star. “Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. She will always live in our hearts forever . May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP” the tweet read.

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. She will always live in our hearts forever . May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP🙏pic.twitter.com/xfsV5Hh6yX — Priya Prakash Varrier (@PriyaPVarier) February 25, 2018

