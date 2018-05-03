VIDEO: Priya Prakash Varrier is breaking the Internet with her expressions – yet again!

Remember how Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink made her an Internet sensation overnight? Now, watch another video that is going viral. (Source: Movie-Man-Broadcasting/YouTube) Remember how Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink made her an Internet sensation overnight? Now, watch another video that is going viral. (Source: Movie-Man-Broadcasting/YouTube)

Priya Prakash Varrier, the girl who winked her way to the hearts of people, and became an Internet sensation overnight, doesn’t really need an introduction. Much has been said and written about her “wink” and “expressions” in a song from her debut film Oru Adaar Love. And though she did make some brief appearances in between, it seems another video has caught many eyeballs on social media.

Recently, she attended the wedding of one of her friends and sang her heart out. In the video that is being shared online, she can be seen humming the song Hawa Hawa from the film Insaf Apne Lahoo Se while clapping and having a good time with her friends. Needless to say, Netizens feel she is a delight to watch.

Watch the video here.

Watch the original song here.

What did you think of Priya Prakash Varrier’s expressions in this video? Tell us in the comments below.

