VIDEO: Prince William struggles to stay awake during ANZAC day service; Parents find it ‘totally relatable’

Britain’s Prince William, left, and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. (Source: AP) Britain’s Prince William, left, and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. (Source: AP)

The news of the third royal baby born this month took the Internet by storm. Well, we get the excitement. But amid all the joy, the new parents certainly is going through a tedious time. And it was quite visible when Prince William was seen struggling to keep his eye open while attending the annual Anzac Day service at Westminister Abbey.

ALSO READ | Royal Baby (not!): World media applaud the arrival of baby at the same hospital where Kate Middleton is

Sitting beside Meghan Markle, the soon-to-be-wife of Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge was seen nodding off during the service. Soon footage from the solemn occasion went viral and parents around the world find it “completely understandable”. Many found it very relatable and remembered their own sleepless night caring for a newborn.

Watch the video here:

Life with a newborn baby. 😴😂 pic.twitter.com/I3c6bF5HkR — People (@people) April 25, 2018

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to it:

Hahah every new parent can 100% relate to this 🤣🤣 http://t.co/Cqspa99oM1 — Carolyn Wilson (@care_wilson) April 25, 2018

When I say I hate the newborn stage, this is one of the reasons. For three months, sleep is almost nonexistent. I get it, Prince William 😂 http://t.co/NcJNWI2gvI — Camille (@camillebrauer) April 26, 2018

Poor Prince William! Every parent knows that feeling of overwhelming exhaustion. Unfortunately, William has cameras capturing his unsuccessful fight to stay awake! http://t.co/hSDdr7cVYm — Kathleen Clanfield (@kathyclanfield) April 25, 2018

IMAGINING HIM & KATE TAKING TURNS GETTING UP WITH THE BABY 😭❤️ http://t.co/WKHvQFI1Lb — Madison Fellers (@Hey_itsMeMads) April 25, 2018

1st week with a new baby… Yup, that’ll do it 🤣 — Sarah Dunagan (@MzDunagan2010) April 25, 2018

Why would people make a big deal about Prince Williams falling asleep? He’s a dad and an overall great person. Putting him in public because he’s tired and falling asleep is ridiculous! At least it shows that he’s doing his job being a husband and a father of three.#getalifepeps — Lisa VanAmburg (@LisaVanAm) April 25, 2018

I literally feel his struggle here. I’ve been there hundreds of times & I have never even had a newborn! http://t.co/qWTiX83Jzr — Steff Annie (@DoNotDuplic82) April 26, 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine gave birth to her third baby on Tuesday (April 23), which was also the St. George’s Day in England and people couldn’t be haappier.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd