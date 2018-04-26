Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • VIDEO: Prince William struggles to stay awake during ANZAC day service; Parents find it ‘totally relatable’

VIDEO: Prince William struggles to stay awake during ANZAC day service; Parents find it ‘totally relatable’

Sitting beside Meghan Markle, the soon-to-be-wife of Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge was seen nodding off during the service. Soon footage from the solemn occasion went viral and parents around the world find it "completely understandable".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2018 3:52:24 pm
Britain’s Prince William, left, and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. (Source:  AP)
Related News

The news of the third royal baby born this month took the Internet by storm. Well, we get the excitement. But amid all the joy, the new parents certainly is going through a tedious time. And it was quite visible when Prince William was seen struggling to keep his eye open while attending the annual Anzac Day service at Westminister Abbey.

ALSO READ | Royal Baby (not!): World media applaud the arrival of baby at the same hospital where Kate Middleton is

Sitting beside Meghan Markle, the soon-to-be-wife of Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge was seen nodding off during the service. Soon footage from the solemn occasion went viral and parents around the world find it “completely understandable”. Many found it very relatable and remembered their own sleepless night caring for a newborn.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to it:

The Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine gave birth to her third baby on Tuesday (April 23), which was also the St. George’s Day in England and people couldn’t be haappier.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now