VIDEO: Villagers in Gujarat lower cot in 50ft-deep dry well to save a lioness

In a heartwarming incident, compassion shown by villagers saved the life of a lioness in Amreli, Gujarat. The animal accidentally fell into a 50ft-deep dry well in a village. The locals spotter her and informed forest officials.

At a time when many such wild animals were attacked and lynched to death by the mob out of fear in recent past, this news restores our faith in humanity. Wild animals often enter residential areas in search of food or because of shrinking forest cover. According to news agency ANI, villagers dropped a ‘khaat’ (bed) inside the well for the female lion to climb on it ensuring its safety.

The wild animal was later rescued by the forest department officials in the evening. Villagers raised alarm seeing the lioness in distress but did not harm the animal in any way. It was later lifted from well and released back in the woods by the forest officials.

The video footage of the rescuing and the animal trapped in the well was shared online and Netizens applauded the locals for their efforts.

