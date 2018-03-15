VIDEO: Police officer saves woman falling off a building with his bare hands

Although the woman is safe, the police officer broke his lower back. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) Although the woman is safe, the police officer broke his lower back. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

Often, different ways are deployed to save lives of people, and while they might not make sense to one, they do prove to be effective. Something similar happened in northwest China where a police officer caught a woman with his bare hands after she fell from the first-floor of a building. The CCTV footage of the incident shows how the police officer, rather selflessly went ahead to save the woman. And though she is safe, the policeman broke his lower back in the process. According to reports, the unidentified woman had fought with her husband and was in a bad mood.

Watch the video here.



