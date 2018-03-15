Latest news

VIDEO: Police officer saves woman falling off a building with his bare hands

In northwest China, a police officer caught a woman with his bare hands after she fell from the first-floor of a building. The CCTV footage of the incident shows how the police officer, rather selflessly went ahead to save the woman.

By: Trends Desk | Published: March 15, 2018 6:58 pm
viral video, police officer saves woman with bare hands, woman saved by police officer, viral video of police officer saving woman, indian express, indiam express news Although the woman is safe, the police officer broke his lower back. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)
Related News

Often, different ways are deployed to save lives of people, and while they might not make sense to one, they do prove to be effective. Something similar happened in northwest China where a police officer caught a woman with his bare hands after she fell from the first-floor of a building. The CCTV footage of the incident shows how the police officer, rather selflessly went ahead to save the woman. And though she is safe, the policeman broke his lower back in the process. According to reports, the unidentified woman had fought with her husband and was in a bad mood.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 15: Latest News