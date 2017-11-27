VIDEO: Gloria B’s poem attacking those who fat shame women is a must watch

Poet Gloria B says things how it is. (Source: Write About Now/YouTube) Poet Gloria B says things how it is. (Source: Write About Now/YouTube)

The way you look is considered extremely important on an online dating app. And for women, who are almost always objectified, the pressure to look a certain kind to be more appealing is more intense. It goes without saying that things are worse for women who do not ‘fit this bill’ and those who are overweight are almost always fat shamed. But poet Gloria B has a unique way of dealing with such haters – with her sharp words. In her poem, titled Damn, Girl she describes the innumerable times she has been shamed for her weight on Tinder or otherwise and also reveals the repartee she has come up with.

She says that people, looking at her, feel she must be plagued with self-loathing but she merely waits for anyone to notice how hot she really is. She also recollects how, when younger, she was told that her walking made the earth move. Although it made her cry then, now she feels the earth moves when she walks because “that’s what a goddess does when she takes corporeal form”.

(Disclaimer: Video has adult content and profanity. Viewers discretion advised)

Watch her inspiring poem here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd