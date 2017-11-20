Video: SCARY clip of a plane crash caught on camera goes viral

The plane’s left wing, after the crash was completely mangled. (Source: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook) The plane’s left wing, after the crash was completely mangled. (Source: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

The very thought of a plane crashing is extremely terrifying. And to be an unwitting witness to the same can give you many sleepless nights. Two police officers from Pinellas County in Florida, US, were caught in a such a situation when they saw a plane crash right in front of their eyes. The incident happened on November 19 at around 10 am, when the two police officers were answering a call for service.

In the video, one can see the plane flying dangerously low and crashing moments later. The officers rushed immediately to help and the entire footage was captured in the officers’ dash cam. The video was posted by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page, where it is says that the pilot and the passengers thankfully remained unharmed.

Watch the video here.

Photos of the rescue operations were later posted on Facebook by the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department. The plane’s wing was completely destroyed.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd