VIDEO: Photographer hangs upside-down from a tree to get the perfect shot of newly-married couple

And you thought clicking pictures was an easy job? And you thought clicking pictures was an easy job?

How far will you go, as a wedding photographer, to ensure that you do due diligence to the couples and click their best pictures from the best possible angles? After all, these are the photos that would be going on their Facebook and Instagram accounts to amass comments on how adorable they look together! While you are thinking of an answer to come up with, we suggest you watch this video of a wedding photographer hanging upside down from a tree like a bat while he clicks pictures of the couple. You heard us! While you try to wrap your heads around it, the guy seems to not have any sort of harness that is holding him from falling from that height. And you thought clicking pictures was an easy job?! The short but rather amusing clip shows the guy trying to get down the tree, but not before he hands his camera for the groom to hold.

ALSO SEE | You won’t believe the extent to which these wedding photographers went just to get the perfect shot

In case you are among those who thought posing for pictures while looking coy with layers of putty freezing your face is just not your cup of tea, let’s step into the shoes of a cameraman and empathise with him for now.

When you wanted to become Spider-Man to fight crime but ended up becoming wedding photographer due to parental pressure. pic.twitter.com/aFtnrFtTf7 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2018

So, how far will you go to get the perfect shot?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd