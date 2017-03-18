VIDEO: Peru woman battles her way out of a dramatic mudslide

Can you spot the woman? (Source: Danni Lee/YouTube) Can you spot the woman? (Source: Danni Lee/YouTube)

In a bizarre incident in Peru, a video has emerged of a woman slinging in a mudslide with a cattle. The footage shows her struggling to get out of the mud and exhaustively sludge-churning in Punta Hermosa, outside Lima. ABC News reported that the 32-year-old woman, Evangelina Chamorro Diaz, escaped with minor injuries after getting trapped in the whirlpool.

“This is the dramatic moment a young woman an animals caked in brown sludge fought to escape being swept away in a devastating mudslide in Peru. Footage shows the woman battling to survive as a raging torrent of flood water thick with debris ripped through a valley in the district of Punta Hermosa, south of captial city Lima. Terrified onlookers shouted to try to get her attention but were powerless to intervene as she was carried out towards the heaving brown rapids,” the caption reads.

Watch the video here.

Weeks of intense El Nino rainfall have led to multiple floods and mudslides in Peru, claiming the lives of 67 people.

