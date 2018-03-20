VIDEO: People answering why they love the world will warm your heart

Why do you love the world? (Source: Lufthansa/Facebook) Why do you love the world? (Source: Lufthansa/Facebook)

“Why do you love the world?” The question, though deceptively simple, is extremely profound. It has no one right answer and is very subjective. Recently, some people from all across the globe were asked this question and the diversity of their answers will warm your heart. While one said she loves the world “because it is so beautiful”, another man said, he loves the world as he loves the culture and people. Yet another said, “There is so much beauty in this world and one lifetime is not enough to see it.”

While we are constantly tied up in complaining about life and world, a timely reminder such as this was much-needed. The world indeed is a beautiful place.

Watch the video here.

So, tell us why do YOU love the world in the comments section below or tweet out to us @ietrending.

