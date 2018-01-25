Republic Day video: This tribute to the ‘unsung heroes’ of the Indian Army is touching hearts on the Internet

The heart-warming video, shared on Facebook, has already garnered around 6,300 shares at the time of writing.(Source: 1MG/Facebook) The heart-warming video, shared on Facebook, has already garnered around 6,300 shares at the time of writing.(Source: 1MG/Facebook)

There are numerous videos online that sing high of the valour and bravery of the Indian Army soldiers. But now, a video paying a tribute to not just them, but also the Indian Army medics is touching hearts on the Internet. 1mg has uploaded a video showing the life of a soldier, in good times and bad, when they are playfully teasing each other and when they are beside each other in times of deep trials and worry, and shows how it is not just them, but their colleagues with a red cap instead of a green one who form just as important a part of their team.

These ‘silent heroes’ are the ones who make sure medical help reaches the soldiers in time and that lives are safe. This Republic Day, the video pays tribute to these ‘oath-keepers’. The heart-warming video, shared on Facebook, has already garnered around 6,300 shares at the time of writing.



