Latest News
  • Republic Day video: This tribute to the ‘unsung heroes’ of the Indian Army is touching hearts on the Internet

Republic Day video: This tribute to the ‘unsung heroes’ of the Indian Army is touching hearts on the Internet

These 'silent heroes' - the Army medics - are the ones who make sure medical help reaches soldiers in time and lives are saved. This Republic Day, the video pays tribute to these 'oath-keepers'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2018 6:45 pm
republic day, republic day army, army republic day videos, army videos going viral, army videos viral, army republic day videos, republic day 2018, army republic day 2018 videos, indian express, indian express news The heart-warming video, shared on Facebook, has already garnered around 6,300 shares at the time of writing.(Source: 1MG/Facebook)
Related News

There are numerous videos online that sing high of the valour and bravery of the Indian Army soldiers. But now, a video paying a tribute to not just them, but also the Indian Army medics is touching hearts on the Internet. 1mg has uploaded a video showing the life of a soldier, in good times and bad, when they are playfully teasing each other and when they are beside each other in times of deep trials and worry, and shows how it is not just them, but their colleagues with a red cap instead of a green one who form just as important a part of their team.

These ‘silent heroes’ are the ones who make sure medical help reaches the soldiers in time and that lives are safe. This Republic Day, the video pays tribute to these ‘oath-keepers’. The heart-warming video, shared on Facebook, has already garnered around 6,300 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. A
    abhishekraj
    Jan 25, 2018 at 7:31 pm
    You are the real heroes,salute to u always...Baki sab to phudu Bana rahein hain.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 25: Latest News