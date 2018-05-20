Follow Us:
Sunday, May 20, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
VIDEO: 11-year-old boy falls into a drain, passerby helps rescue him

In a tragic incident in Quzhou, China, an 11-year-old accidentally fell into a drain. To make matters worse, he was swept away up to quite a distance until some passerby jumped to help. Watch the video here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2018 6:08:06 pm
viral video, boy fell into drain, boy swept by wind, boy fell into drain, indian express, indian express news A little help can go a long way. (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook)
Accidents can happen anytime, anywhere and often a timely intervention goes a long way in curbing the damage of the situation. Something similar happened in Quzhou, China when an 11-year-old boy accidentally fell into a drain.

To make matters worse, he was swept away up to quite a distance. It was only when a passerby noticed what was happening and jumped to help did he get saved. The entire incident was captured on camera and it is rather chilling.

Watch the video here.

 

What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

