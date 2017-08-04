VIDEO: Passengers save man’s life by pushing train in China

Kudos to their effort! (Source: Storyful News/YouTube) Kudos to their effort! (Source: Storyful News/YouTube)

A rare incident in China came to light when a group of passengers saved a man’s life by helping him get out of the space between the platform and the train. Wondering how they did this? The passengers pushed the train at Beijing’s Dongzhimen station. The incident took place on August 3, after the staff members’ initial attempts to free the man failed, according to Channel News Asia.

It has also been reported that the unidentified man was on the railway tracks at around 8 pm, causing the driver to hit the emergency brakes. A 56-second video clip has been captured which shows how they did the herculean task and then applauded when the deed was done.

Watch the video here.

Kudos!

