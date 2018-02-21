VIDEO: Parents recreate Winter Olympics games at home with 7-month-old daughter and it’s GOLD!

And she does get a medal in the end! (Source: Kelsey Elver/ Twitter) And she does get a medal in the end! (Source: Kelsey Elver/ Twitter)

The Winter Olympics 2018 are on and people around the world are have gone berserk. As athletes sweat it out on the snowy slopes and ice rings, people are trying out many such events back at home. Don’t believe us, then you must take a look at this video that has created a huge buzz online. It shows a baby participating in almost every Olympic event and with her adorable expression, she definitely deserves a medal, if not many.

Although let us say, it’s not the little one’s idea to take part in such sporting extravaganza. In an adorable home video posted on Twitter, these parents have recreated several sporting events like skiing, ice-skating and even curling with their seven-month-old daughter, Bailey. So, if you thought the Game of Throne-inspired performance at PyeongChang 2018 was pure gold, you must check out this aww-dorable video from Wisconsin, USA.

Watch the video here:

Cute, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd