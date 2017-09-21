VIDEO: This woman has a CRAZY way of eating PAANI PURIS; watch it to believe it

Would you dare to take part in a pani puri challenge? (Source: Kejriwal v/s Alia Bhatt jokes/Facebook) Would you dare to take part in a pani puri challenge? (Source: Kejriwal v/s Alia Bhatt jokes/Facebook)

Who doesn’t love tantalising their taste buds with tangy golgappas at chaat stalls? Crispy round puris made of flour or suji are filled with boiled potatoes and chickpeas. Sprinkled with masala and topped with tamarind and tomato chutney, it makes for a delightful snack. However, eating one after another back-to-back can be quite a task. Would you dare to take part in a paani puri challenge?

Well, a paani puri challenge video has been doing the rounds on the Internet, and a woman seems to have just nailed it. Instead of relishing the snack in the traditional way, she crushes the round puris and mixes it with crushed potatoes. Not just that, she drinks the ‘paani’ from the glass itself. Bizarre, isn’t it?

The 2.52-minute video has gone viral with almost 2 million views, 54,000 likes and 27,000 shares.

Watch the video here.

After watching the video, people flooded social media with their comments. While some couldn’t help but laugh at her technique, others were disappointed to see the essence of eating a golgappa lost.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd