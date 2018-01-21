VIDEO: Watch this Pakistani woman beat up the thieves who tried to snatch her purse

The video of the woman from Rawalpindi, Pakistan who ran after the thieves and taught them a lesson, has gone viral. (Source: Aamachar/Twitter) The video of the woman from Rawalpindi, Pakistan who ran after the thieves and taught them a lesson, has gone viral. (Source: Aamachar/Twitter)

No matter how carefully you walk on the road — taking care of your possessions — you cannot rule out the possibility of getting robbed. This is precisely what was about to happen to a woman – reportedly in Rawalpindi, Pakistan – when two thieves tried to snatch her purse as she was walking on the road. Although they were not successful in their attempt that did not stop her from running after them and teaching them a lesson for life.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, which is now making rounds on social media, one can see the thieves trying to snatch the woman’s bag as she was walking on the road with someone. Although they were riding a motorcycle, luck was clearly not on their side. Their vehicle skid and they fell on the ground. Taking advantage of this, the woman ran after them and, after getting hold of one of them, slapped and hit him. Although he managed to run away, the woman then grabbed hold of the other guy, by which time others gathered around and helped out.

According to a Geo News report, the incident happened on Thursday (January 18) in the afternoon.

Watch the video here.

Woman in Rawalpindi beats two robbers who tried to snatch her purse. Love it very timely and brave action pic.twitter.com/pIoZCUDmQA — Salman (@AamAchar) January 18, 2018

Although the identity of the woman is yet to be known, people on social media have lauded her courage.

