VIDEO: Pakistan students celebrating their friend’s break-up will leave you LOL-ing

Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
From garlanding the guy to cutting a visibly mouth-watering chocolate cake, the boys of COMSATS Institution of Information Technology and CIIT in Islamabad made sure their friend got over his break-up in the best way possible. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2018 5:44:22 pm
If our friends make sure you celebrate the end of a toxic relationship, complete with dhol beats and treatment fit for the kings, then they are for keeps.

If your best friend doesn’t help you get over a bad break-up, is he/she even your best friend? And if they make sure you celebrate the end of a toxic relationship, complete with dhol beats and treatment fit for the kings, then they are for keeps. This is exactly what happened in a college in Islamabad, when a couple of boys reportedly came together to celebrate on the occasion of their friend’s break-up. From garlanding him to cutting a visibly mouth-watering chocolate cake, the boys of COMSATS Institution of Information Technology and CIIT in Islamabad made sure their friend got to move on in the best way possible, according to a report by Parhlo.

Watch the video here.

Indianexpress.com has reached out to the college for further comments and will update this space as soon as they get back.

