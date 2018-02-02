VIDEO: These covers of Padmaavat’s catchy ‘Khalibali’ song are going viral on the Internet

The Khalibali song, featuring an eccentric Ranveer Singh, immersed in portraying the wild and untamed Alauddin Khilji, has got Netizens’ attention, thanks to its now viral Gangnam Style-remix version. (Source: Screengrab) The Khalibali song, featuring an eccentric Ranveer Singh, immersed in portraying the wild and untamed Alauddin Khilji, has got Netizens’ attention, thanks to its now viral Gangnam Style-remix version. (Source: Screengrab)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat continues to be in news, especially on social media, even after its controversy-marred release. But this time, it is one of the songs in the film that has got people talking. The Khalibali song, featuring an eccentric Ranveer Singh, immersed in portraying the wild and untamed Alauddin Khilji, has got Netizens’ attention, thanks to its now viral Gangnam Style-remix version. But if you thought that was about it, guess what? You were wrong, obviously. Probably inspired by the hilarity of the Khalibali-Gangnam Style remix, Internet users took matters into their own hands and came up with other remixed versions like, Khalibali-Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Khalibali-Malhari, among others. Check out some of them here.

Not just that, given how thumping and catchy the beats of the song are, people also decided to come up with their own dance covers of the song.

