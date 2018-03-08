VIDEO: SHOCKING! Orangutan smokes a CIGARETTE on camera in a zoo

Wondering where the orangutan got the cigarette from? Read on. (Source: Marison Guciano/Facebook) Wondering where the orangutan got the cigarette from? Read on. (Source: Marison Guciano/Facebook)

Animals can do strange things. And in case you are curious, the Internet serves as a minefield to find some. Serving as an example of this, an orangutan was recently filmed while smoking a cigarette in a video. Yes, you read that right. The video that has gone viral, was uploaded by Marison Guciano, an animal rights activist. He mentioned that the incident took place on March 4 at Bandung Zoo in Indonesia.

Expressing his concern, Guciano wrote, “This orangutan at Bandung Zoo was given a cigarette by ignorant visitors. Visitors do not know how to deal with animals, but the supervision by zoo management is equally lacking, and is one of the issues which must be addressed.” He also added, “Indonesia desparately needs animal welfare standards in its zoos.”

Watch the video here.

