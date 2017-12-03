VIDEO: On World Disability Day, this song by ‘divyang’ singers is melting hearts on the Internet

A team of 11 visually imapred singers beautifully performed the song to mark the World Disability Day. (Source: T-Series/ YouTube) A team of 11 visually imapred singers beautifully performed the song to mark the World Disability Day. (Source: T-Series/ YouTube)

As the world observes the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Udaan Entertainment group that helps to identify and motive differently-abled people to cherish their talent has released a song to mark the day. With a message that “Disability is not inability”, the group released a single sung by Siddhesh along with a group of others vocal artists who are all visually impaired.

The video was made in association with T-Series and ever since it was unveiled on December 3, it created a buzz online. While many commended the beautiful lyrics of the song ‘Udaa Phir Bhi Main Udaa’, penned down by Gunjan, others cheered for the lead singer.

Uring people to understand that “inclusivity is an attitude, and its outcome is accessibility,” the group highlights the capability of these talented musicians and singers.

Watch the video here:

