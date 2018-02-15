  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: This 80-yr-old grandpa using a cell phone for the FIRST TIME has charmed the Internet

Can you imagine someone using a cell phone for the first time in today's day and age? The sheer joy and incredulous expression on a 80-year-old's face as he gets his first cell phone call from his grandson, coupled with the spring in his step has charmed everyone who has watched this viral video clip.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 15, 2018 8:22 pm
viral video, old man trying to make a call from his new cell phone. twitter video When did you get your first mobile phone? (Source: chapis/Twitter)

It’s hard to imagine that there exist such people who still don’t know how to use a mobile phone, but apparently here they are. Which is exactly why this grandfather from Phoenix, Arizona, has won over hearts across the World Wide Web. In a video that has gone viral, a guy has recorded the adorable expressions of his grandpa as he uses a cell phone for the first time.

The sheer joy and incredulous expression on the 80-year-old’s face as he gets his first phone call from his grandson, coupled with the spring in his step has charmed everyone who has watched the clip, which is probably why in such a short time, the clip has received millions of views already.

Watch the video here.

