VIDEO: Supermom! Brave off-duty cop shoots gunman who tried to rob kids

At a school in Brazil, a gunman was shot by an off-duty cop after he targeted a group of families who had gathered for a Mother’s Day celebration. The entire incident was recorded on the security cameras outside the school. In the footage, the gunman can be seen rushing towards a group of children and women and trying to steal a bag. While they try to run away, the 42-year-old woman Katia Sastre jolted to action. She immediately pulled out her gun and fired the man, Elivelton Neves three times and held him until she could get more help.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Sastre was at a school in Suzano, a city near São Paulo with her 7-year-old. They were apparently waiting for the Mother’s Day party to begin. The 21-year-old gunman, who was later taken to the hospital, is no more.

Disclaimer: Strong content. Viewer’s discretion advised.

The governor of Sao Palo also felicitated Sastre and tweeted the same. When translated in English, the message roughly reads “I went to the 4th BAEP in the east of São Paulo today to pay homage to a very special mother: Corporal Katia Sastre. Her courage and accuracy saved mothers and children, yesterday at the door of a school.”

Fui hoje cedo ao 4°BAEP , na zona Leste de São Paulo, para homenagear uma mãe muito especial: Cabo Katia Sastre. Sua coragem e precisão salvou mães e crianças, ontem na porta de uma escola. #PMSP #PoliciaMilitar #VcPodeConfiar #EstadodeSãoPaulo #GovernodeSP pic.twitter.com/Vi643s1M3e — Márcio França (@marciofrancagov) May 13, 2018

