This video of two Pakistani anchors ‘fighting in a newsroom’ has gone viral

A barely half-a-minute video showing an exasperated anchor complaining about his co-anchor, a woman, to one of the production members has gone viral. The anchors, apparently in the middle of a break, get into a scuffle off-air when the man asks "Kaise bulletin karunga mai iske saath?"

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Updated: February 26, 2018 3:07 pm
There is definitely no hard and fast rule that you need to get along with your colleagues, but what if your fights with them go viral on the Internet because they make for hilarious videos? If you can’t relate, you should ask these Pakistani news anchors how they are probably feeling right now.

A barely 30-seconds-long video showing an exasperated anchor ‘complaining’ about his co-anchor, a woman, to one of the production members has gone viral. The anchors, apparently in the middle of a break, get into a scuffle off-air when the man asks “Kaise bulletin karunga mai iske saath? (How will I do the bulletin with her?)”. The woman anchor asks him to speak properly to her. While their exchange seems to happen in the heat of the moment, it seems to be creating quite a buzz on social media. Watch the video here.

While the video seems to that from the news portal — dailypakistan.com.pk, indianexpress.com has reached out to the journalist from Pakistan who shared this video on Twitter to enquire about its authenticity.

Meanwhile, here are more funny videos of journalists losing cool you might be interested in.

