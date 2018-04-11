Presents Latest News

Video: Eyewitness shot a video of the Arizona, US, plane crash that killed 6

A small plane crashed on the Arizona golf course on Monday evening (April 9) before bursting into flames. According to reports, the plane was a Piper PA-24 Comanche and had crashed moments after taking off. The same report informs that all the six people in the flight died.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 11, 2018 7:08:47 pm
plane crash, plane crash in arizona, plane crash at scottsdale, video of plane crash, indian express, indian express news According to reports the plane was a Piper PA-24 Comanche and had crashed moments after taking off.(Source: versaceking101/ Twitter)
Related News

A shocking video of a plane crashing in Scottsdale, US, has surfaced on social media. According to a CBS News report, the plane had crashed on the Arizona golf course on Monday evening (April 9) and burst into flames. The same report informs that all the six people in the flight died. The plane was a Piper PA-24 Comanche and had crashed moments after taking off. A user with the Twitter handle @versaceking101 recorded the crash and tweeted out the video. “Just witnessed a plane crash in Scottsdale,” read the caption. When the incident happened, King was helping his father load a truck near the airport. He soon heard a loud noise and an explosion. Speaking to Arizona Republic, he said, “I was like, ‘What the heck?’ So I drove over to the golf course and I saw the plane was engulfed in flames.”

The identities of those who were killed are yet to be released as investigations are still on.

Watch the video here.

The plane had crashed on the Arizona golf course on Monday evening.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 11: Latest News