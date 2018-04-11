Video: Eyewitness shot a video of the Arizona, US, plane crash that killed 6

According to reports the plane was a Piper PA-24 Comanche and had crashed moments after taking off.(Source: versaceking101/ Twitter) According to reports the plane was a Piper PA-24 Comanche and had crashed moments after taking off.(Source: versaceking101/ Twitter)

A shocking video of a plane crashing in Scottsdale, US, has surfaced on social media. According to a CBS News report, the plane had crashed on the Arizona golf course on Monday evening (April 9) and burst into flames. The same report informs that all the six people in the flight died. The plane was a Piper PA-24 Comanche and had crashed moments after taking off. A user with the Twitter handle @versaceking101 recorded the crash and tweeted out the video. “Just witnessed a plane crash in Scottsdale,” read the caption. When the incident happened, King was helping his father load a truck near the airport. He soon heard a loud noise and an explosion. Speaking to Arizona Republic, he said, “I was like, ‘What the heck?’ So I drove over to the golf course and I saw the plane was engulfed in flames.”

The identities of those who were killed are yet to be released as investigations are still on.

Watch the video here.

Just witnessed a plane crash in Scottsdale. pic.twitter.com/wmZz008JSQ — Versace King (@versaceking101) April 10, 2018

The plane had crashed on the Arizona golf course on Monday evening.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd