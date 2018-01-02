Sachin Tendulkar cooks BBQ chicken and it ‘smells rather delicious’ (video)

“As the time goes by, it is going to get better and better,” Sachin Tendulkar says at the end of the video. (Source: Sachin_rt/Twitter) “As the time goes by, it is going to get better and better,” Sachin Tendulkar says at the end of the video. (Source: Sachin_rt/Twitter)

Giving tough competition to the endless food videos we see on the Internet every day, a video of cricket living legend Sachin Tendulkar making barbecue chicken is going viral on the Internet. The cricketer, whose previous clip that showed him asking people in Kerala to wear helmets when pillion-riding as well went viral and became fodder for memes, is shown talking to the camera as he tosses the chicken pieces with a smile, claiming that it smells “rather delicious.” He seems to be in a jovial mood as he goes on to describe how this is New Year’s “special barbecue” before tossing the chicken onto the hot barbecue grill. “As the time goes by, it is going to get better and better,” he says as the video ends. Well, while we would not really know how the chicken tasted, going by Tendulkar’s excitement, it sure must have been a lip-smacking treat!

It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers 😜

Hope you all had a great New Year’s Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always. pic.twitter.com/aOPVJUscx4 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2018

