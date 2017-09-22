VIDEO: Gujarati women perform DANDIYA on ROLLER-SKATES

A video of some women in Surat performing the traditional Dandiya dance, wearing the traditional Indian festive wear, is going viral now(Source: ANI/Twitter) A video of some women in Surat performing the traditional Dandiya dance, wearing the traditional Indian festive wear, is going viral now(Source: ANI/Twitter)

With Navratri festivities on in full swing, some women in Gujarat seem to be leaving amping up the celebrations in very unique ways. A video of these women performing Dandiya, wearing the traditional Indian festive wear, is going viral now. While performing this folk dance during Navratri is definitely nothing new, the fact that they are doing so on roller-skates has got the Internet sit up and notice. According to ANI, this happened in Surat ahead of the festival of Navratri. This year, the festivities begin on Thursday, September 21. The Dandiya raas is a traditional folk dance form mostly performed in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Just like Garba, this dance form constitutes an important element of Navratri celebrations.

Watch the video here.

