Video of e-rickshaw in China ramming into a car after its control fails goes viral

The incident reportedly took place in Bozhou City in East China.(Source: CGTN/Twitter) The incident reportedly took place in Bozhou City in East China.(Source: CGTN/Twitter)

A video showing a traffic officer and pedestrians taming an e-rickshaw spinning out of control on a busy road has gone viral. Captured on surveillance cameras, the video shows the vehicle colliding into a car passing by and throwing off the man from the driver’s seat as a result on to the busy road. Even as a traffic officer is seen trying to stop the e-rickshaw, the bare force he applies seems to be not enough and he is joined by at least six other passersby to stop the vehicle from causing any further damage. The e-rickshaw, at one point, even seems like it hits the driver lying motionless on the road after the fall. According to CGTN, the incident took place in Bozhou City in East China.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd