VIDEO: This drunk teenager pulling down a 50m-long road divider is wrong but hilarious

Drinking is bad, and no, we are not just talking about its adverse effect on our health. There are many who regret decisions taken under the influence of alcohol — be it texting their ex or like the man who recently selected a wrong drop location for a cab and ended paying Rs 1 lakh as fare! Drinking often leads to some hilarious situation too, like what happened to a Chinese teenager who – in a state of drunkenness – pulled down a 50m-long fence-divider! To be fair, it wasn’t entirely his fault.

A CCTV footage released by CGTN shows the teen trying to cross the road, pushing through a metal barricade in an attempt to go through. He just keeps bumping into it when another boy – presumably his friend – tries to stop him. Actually, the ‘good’ friend tries to pull him back but, instead, the teenager falls atop the barricade causing them all to topple over! Yup, it all comes tumbling down like dominoes. The funny incident reprotedly took place in south-west China’s Yunnan Province earlier this month.

Watch the video here:

