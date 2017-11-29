Top Stories

Video of dancers performing to ‘Baahubali’ at an NBA basketball game in Orlando goes viral

Dressed in yellow and orange, with jasmine flowers adorning their hair, the dancers show a glimpse of the grandeur that the film Baahubali is.

Published: November 29, 2017 11:44 am
baahubali, baahubali viral, baahubali nba basketball, baahubali nba basketball game, baahubali nba game video viral, indian express, indian express news At NBA’s basketball match at Orlando in Florida, a group of beautifully dressed women danced to Baahubali’s track “Mamta se bhari”.(Source: NBA/Facebook)

If you thought the Baahubali-fan frenzy has finally subsided for good, boy are you in for a surprise! The fact is that not only is it far from over, it is actually catching up outside India. At NBA’s basketball match at Orlando in Florida, a group of beautifully dressed women danced to Baahubali’s track “Mamta se bhari”. Dressed in yellow and orange, with jasmine flowers adorning their hair, the dancers show a glimpse of the grandeur that the film Baahubali is. The video, which is barely over a minute long, was shared on NBA’s official Facebook page and garnered over 850 shares. Watch the video here.

But no, that is not it. Performers from Philadelphia paid a tribute to Allen Ezail Iverson, former American professional basketball player, in the most ‘hatke’ way ever — with Punjabi beats and Bhangra dance. Watch the video, here.

