Video of dancers performing to ‘Baahubali’ at an NBA basketball game in Orlando goes viral

If you thought the Baahubali-fan frenzy has finally subsided for good, boy are you in for a surprise! The fact is that not only is it far from over, it is actually catching up outside India. At NBA’s basketball match at Orlando in Florida, a group of beautifully dressed women danced to Baahubali’s track “Mamta se bhari”. Dressed in yellow and orange, with jasmine flowers adorning their hair, the dancers show a glimpse of the grandeur that the film Baahubali is. The video, which is barely over a minute long, was shared on NBA’s official Facebook page and garnered over 850 shares. Watch the video here.

But no, that is not it. Performers from Philadelphia paid a tribute to Allen Ezail Iverson, former American professional basketball player, in the most ‘hatke’ way ever — with Punjabi beats and Bhangra dance. Watch the video, here.

