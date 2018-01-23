Video of a croc lunging for a fisherman’s catch at a dangerous Australian water crossing goes viral

The video shows by-standers recording the sight on their phones, while the fisherman rushes backwards at the sight of the reptile.(Source: Storyful Rights Management/YouTube) The video shows by-standers recording the sight on their phones, while the fisherman rushes backwards at the sight of the reptile.(Source: Storyful Rights Management/YouTube)

A video of a crocodile swiftly swimming up to a fish caught on the bait by a fisherman at Cahill Crossing in Australia is going viral. Known to be the state’s most dangerous water crossing because it is a feeding ground for saltwater crocodiles, Cahill Crossing saw yet another instance in which a crocodile in swift motion swam up to a fisherman’s catch and lunged at it, all in the matter of just a few seconds. The video shows by-standers recording the sight on their phones, while the fisherman rushes backwards at the sight of the reptile. Watch the video here.

Here is another video, from 2010, that shows a crocodile lurking around in the muddy waters of the crossing, while cars and trucks drive past it.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd