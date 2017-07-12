Video of Canada’s defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan littering goes viral

Harjit Singh Sajjan was filmed littering the street with cherry pits. The video has created a lot of buzz online. (Source: XLRadio Vancouver/YouTube) Harjit Singh Sajjan was filmed littering the street with cherry pits. The video has created a lot of buzz online. (Source: XLRadio Vancouver/YouTube)

There is no escaping the sharp eyes of the mobile phone or the wrath of social media thereafter, and the latest to feel the heat is Canada’s defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan. The politician was recently filmed littering the road while parked outside a meat shop, and the video has since gone viral.

Sajjan was enjoying some cherries in his car, when a man – who owned the East Indian Meat Shop nearby filmed him from inside his shop – throwing the cherry pits out on the road. Around a minute into the video, the man goes up to Sajjan and confronts him about littering. The video, uploaded by XLRadio Vancouver on YouTube, shows the minister then apologising for his misdeed, but not before the man filming him managed to give him an earful in Punjabi on how shameful this act was given that Sajjan is an officer of the state and an educated person.

The guy even goes on to say that had it been anyone, he probably would have let it go, but given that it was Sajjan in the car, it was appalling to see such a behaviour from him.

In just 48 hours, the video has over 40,000 views, and has garnered some mixed reactions. While some have agreed with the shopkeeper saying that they too are ashamed of the minister’s act, others have said the man is making a mountain out a a mole hill.

Watch the video here.

