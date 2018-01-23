VIDEO: Pakistani school student SINGS his leave application to the HEADMASTER

While we have all been there — stuck in front of our textbooks, when all we want is a holiday from school, to play around and frolic with our friends — this child makes applying for leaves look like a piece of cake.(Source: Shehzad Roy/Twitter) While we have all been there — stuck in front of our textbooks, when all we want is a holiday from school, to play around and frolic with our friends — this child makes applying for leaves look like a piece of cake.(Source: Shehzad Roy/Twitter)

Didn’t most of us want a reason to take a holiday from school when we were younger? Many of us have been there — stuck in front of our textbooks, when all we wanted was a holiday from school, to play around and frolic with our friends! Recently, in one such bizarre incident, a young boy made applying for leaves look like a piece of cake and stumped many with his strange way of doing so. Wondering what he did? Well, he sung his entire application to the headmaster, and the video has gone viral on social media.

Shared by Pakistani singer and humanitarian Shehzad Roy, the video shows a little boy beginning to sing out the letter, including the punctuation marks, after getting a cue from the elder in front of him. Thus goes his “poetic” leave application: “To, The Headmaster… Model Primary School, Ghorwala. Sir, I beg to say that I am ill. So, I cannot come to school. Kindly grant me leave for one day…” He then mentions the date he is applying for and goes on to sing, “I shall be thankful. Yours obediently.”

Roy shared the video with the caption, “Please is ko chutti day dain.” (Please grant him leave.) And with that, many on Twitter also seem to have put forward the same plea to the headmaster.

Watch the video here.

Please is ko chutti day dain. pic.twitter.com/tlGKvcW4FX — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) January 21, 2018

Check out the reactions here.

He’s singing the application in punjabi folk song style 😂 — الف (@areeshei) January 21, 2018

Pyara bacha ❤️ having very few resources ao many like him are putting lots of efforts. Mola bless him. Angraizi in native accent 👏🏽👏🏽 Thats the spirit my boy. 😍 — Madiha Abbas Naqvi (@Madeeha_Naqvi) January 21, 2018

Ab to chutti Dy do😀😀😂😂😂😂 — Kiñzä👑 (@Kinza_Afridi10) January 21, 2018

That ‘Phul Sattaap’ tho 😂 — Sayedah Zainab (@ZenabSayedah) January 22, 2018

How cute, dedo bhai… 😂😂😂 — Th€Fi₹$T₹i££ionai₹€! (@RajaniShinde33) January 23, 2018

Hahahaha full sataap😂😂😂 — SHUMII (@shumii143) January 22, 2018

Kindly dein dy chutti 😄 — Kanwal Adeel (@KanwalAdeel19) January 22, 2018

😂 😂 😂 ab to chutti bnti ha boss 😜 — Muhammad Haris (@harisansari258) January 22, 2018

