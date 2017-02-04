Watch: This heartwarming video of a mother leopard reunited with her cubs is getting thumbs up on the Internet

Farmers spotted two three-week-old cubs in a sugarcane field near Somatwadi village near Pune. (Source: Wildlife S.O.S/ Facebook) Farmers spotted two three-week-old cubs in a sugarcane field near Somatwadi village near Pune. (Source: Wildlife S.O.S/ Facebook)

In November last year, a leopard was beaten to death by villagers in Haryana, as forest department officials watched helplessly. The gruesome incident shocked the country and raised serious debates about what necessary actions must be taken when any wild animals were spotted outside their natural habitat. Also raising concerns if forest officials can actually aid the animal. But this video will reaffirm your faith in humanity and will encourage others to do the same for the animals.

Video and images of a heartwarming incident in Maharashtra have been winning hearts on social media, where a mother leopard was reunited with her tiny cubs. Farmers spotted two three-week-old cubs in a sugarcane field near Somatwadi village near Pune. The baby leopards were found by the local people while they were harvesting the crops. The Wildlife SOS team and the Maharashtra Forest Department were called in by the villagers who were scared as reportedly the mother leopard was lurking nearby in search of her babies.

The teams rushed to the village and after proper medical examination of the little cubs, the team decided to place them in safe crates in the same location where the mother was last spotted. To document the emotional reunion, remote cameras and lights were placed. The video shows the mother removing the cover and gently lifting the babies with and mouth. The mother disappeared into the woods after securing her babies and did not disturb or harm anyone.

“After hours of waiting, the mother leopard came looking for them and took them away. The photos show how much she missed them,” Ajay Deshmukh, Senior Veterinarian at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, told IANS.

“We learn from this documentation that rescuers must not give up by relocating or shifting the cubs in zoo. The primary aim should be to reunite,” Deshmukh said.

Watch video here

It is not uncommon these days when wild cats stray into residential areas or enter farming lands, due to shrinking forest cover and lack of food. But positive responses by the common people such as these can ensure a perfect harmony and ecological subsistence.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd