WATCH: This video of a moose chasing a golfer is the funniest thing you will watch today

The video is a bit scary but one cannot but laugh at the bizarre encounter between the moose and the golfer. (Source: Tony Swahn/Facebook) The video is a bit scary but one cannot but laugh at the bizarre encounter between the moose and the golfer. (Source: Tony Swahn/Facebook)

It goes without saying that human laws escape animals. You cannot expect animals to follow the decorum we do (or at least try to!). That is why we found a bear lazing around in a garage, and now a moose is jumping about in golf course, chasing unsuspecting golfers. Yes, indeed. In a hilarious video uploaded on Facebook one can see a young moose chasing a golfer, while the latter first tries to hide behind trees, but when that fails to distract the animal, he begins to run. The moose actually follows him for a long time till some of his friends make some noise and the animal gets scared. The video was uploaded by Facebook user, Tony Swahn and captioned it as ‘drama on the golf course’. Though the video is a tad scary, one cannot help but laugh at the bizarre encounter.

Watch the video here.

