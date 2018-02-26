  • Associate Sponsor
Video of a man jumping from the top of 24-storey building and MIRACULOUSLY surviving has gone viral

A video of a man, who is reportedly an adventure junkie, jumping from a 24-storey building standing 246 feet tall has gone viral. and not just because the jump was phenomenal (which it most certainly was).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 26, 2018 11:02 am
This man had a miraculous escape from death as his parachute failed in the middle of a jump but he managed to land alive anyway.
How many of you have looked down the cliff before going bungee-jumping and almost seen your worst fear flash before your eyes — what if the rope snaps and the parachute fails to blow up? Well, you must have enjoyed your bungee-jumping experience adventure alright, but this man had a miraculous escape from death as his parachute failed in the middle of a jump but he managed to land alive anyway. A video of a man, who is reportedly an adventure junkie, jumping from a 24-storey building standing 246 feet tall has gone viral. No, not just because the jump was phenomenal (which it most certainly was). But also because he managed to land with just some injuries while his parachute-fail horror could have resulted in his death itself! According to a report by The Sun, the footage of the base jumper was filmed in Sweden.

